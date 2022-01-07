Look who is grooving to the Pakistani `Udh Chaliye’ song!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sushmita Sen has been so enamored by the `Udh Chaliye’ song that she posted the video on her Instagram showering love and accolades on Pakistani singer Danyal Zafar.

“The dancing lights, #sealink looked so festive and beautiful! The breeze, the drive, the open skies, and Alisah’s favorite song on repeat! Thank you @rohit_bhatkar for introducing us to this song! #itsavibe Song: Udh Chaliye by @danyalzee I love you guys!” she wrote

She posted the video of her drive with her daughter Alisah in Mumbai. She revealed they were listening to Udh Chaliye on repeat.

Danyal Zafar was quick to respond to Sushmita for liking the song. The singer himself took notice of Sushmita’s video and responded with a heartfelt comment on her post: “Omg! What! No way! Couldn’t be happier knowing y’all are vibin’ to the track and it made its way to add to such a beautiful experience y’all seem to be having! The drive, the breeze, and the open skies! This was exactly what I dreamt for the track to do and you’ve made that dream come true! Thank you so much! Honored beyond what words can express!” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen responded in her trademark style. “The man himself! What a beautiful message, forever cherished Jaan meri! Your voice… this song… and it’s all heart vibe! What a blessing to have the power to connect people and their dreams beyond geography! MashaAllah. Stay wonderful!”

Last month former Miss Universe announced a breakup with her Kashmir partner Rohman Shawl.

Posting a picture with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita wrote that the relationship ended a long ago and that the two “remain friends.”

“We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains,” she said and hashtagged #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love, and #friendship,” she wrote on Instagram

Sushmita’s post has finally put the lid over rumors that the couple was not on good terms for some time. “I love you guys,” was the parting shot of Aarya star

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen reportedly started dating in 2018. Rohman, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He and Sushmita Sen were frequently pictured together. Even they posted photos of celebrating each other’s festivals.