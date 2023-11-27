Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has become the first Union Territory/State in India to issue QR-based labels for all its crafts.

Jammu and Kashmir government has GI-tagged 20,000 Pashmina shawls and 9000 carpets in the last two years.

To preserve the authenticity of Pashmina and hand-woven carpets, the government introduced GI tags for both these crafts in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Official documents said that so far 20,126 Pashmina Shawls and 9,700 carpets have been issued GI labels.

GI tagging is a recognition granted to products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities, reputation, or characteristics that are essentially attributable to that place of origin.

This recognition guarantees that customers are receiving genuine, high-quality products while also protecting traditional production techniques and adding value to the products.

This innovative approach not only ensures the authenticity of the products but also contributes to the overall promotion of local craftsmanship.

Documents also revealed that the granting of GI tag has subsequently enhanced the exports of these two particular handicrafts in the last two years.

It said in the last four years handicrafts worth Rs 4,740 crore have been exported to various countries.

Official data revealed that handicrafts worth Rs. 1116.37 crore were exported in FY 2022-23 against Rs. 563.13 Crore in FY 2021-22.

Pertinently, in the first quarter of this year, handicrafts worth Rs 208.21 crore were exported from Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the world.

The official document further said that an export strategy is being prepared by the government to double exports in the coming five years.

“Export Strategy for Pashmina, Carpets, Paper Machie, Walnut, and Sozni being prepared with an aim to double exports in 5 years. MoU Signed with NIFT for contemporary design and Packaging,” it said.

The official document said GI tagging has provided greater recognition and protection to the handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir subsequently boosting the local economy.

An official of the handicrafts department said they are chalking out strategies to further push the exports of Kashmiri handicrafts.

“From holding exhibitions countrywide to promoting craft through various mediums, the government is preparing a strategy to increase our production as well as its sale worldwide,” he said.