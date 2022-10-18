European Court of Justice has banned hijab and other religious symbols at workplaces.

Media reported that the court ruled that the “companies in the conglomerate can ban headscarves as long as it is a general ban that does not discriminate between employees.”

EU’s Supreme Court said a general ban on headscarves would not discriminate against female workers on religious grounds, and would not contravene EU law.

EU judges in Luxembourg issued a preliminary ruling in a case involving a Muslim woman who was told she could not wear a headscarf when she applied for a 6-week internship in a Belgian company.

According to a news agency, the company said that it follows a neutral rule that does not allow the wearing of a head covering, whether a hat, cap, or scarf, at its headquarters.

The woman lodged her complaint with a Belgian court, which in turn sought advice from the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Luxembourg-based Supreme Court stated that there was no direct discrimination in such a ban.

In 2021, the European Court of Justice said that European companies could ban female employees from wearing the headscarf under certain circumstances if they needed to do so to give an impartial image to clients.