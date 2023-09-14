SRINAGAR: Call it a climate emergency, Kashmir is witnessing unusual weather patterns that have sounded a death knell to horticulture and the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

September, which was regarded as a pre-autumn month, is witnessing extraordinary hot weather. The temperature is hovering around 34 degree Celsius which is five to six notches above normal.

Water bodies are fast drying up as rain plays truant. Several areas are already facing water shortages. Apple crop which needs occasional showers before harvesting is not ripening enough.

Faizan Arif, the founder of the popular weather channel, ‘Kashmir Weather’, said August witnessed a rainfall deficiency of 29%. “Against the expected average rainfall of 184.9 mm, J&K received only 131.1 mm. The majority of the precipitation was in the Jammu region,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.

From March to mid-April this year, there was a rain deficit in Kashmir. Precipitation levels increased in May. May saw above-average rainfall. There were hailstorms also. Sunlight hours were also reduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unusual weather. Kashmir witnessed 35 degree C temperature in September 1934. Then high temperatures were recorded after decades. Now, things have changed. Weather patterns are changing every month and every year. This is a climate change. Check with apple growers in Shopian, their crop quantity is dropping. Plus the color of the fruit is not red hot now. It is now slightly yellowish,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid climate change. The UT is warming at a higher rate than the world average. The average temperature of Jammu and Kashmir has increased by 1.2 degree centigrade in the last 100 years. During the same period, the average temperature of the earth increased by 0.8 to 0.9-degree centigrade.

Falling in the Himalayan region, Jammu and Kashmir has a geographic area of 101387 square kilometers. It excludes the 120849 square kilometer area which is under the occupation of Pakistan and China. Around 20230 square kilometers, which comprise 19.95 percent of the total geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir, is under forest cover. The higher regions are covered by Pir Panjal, Karakoram, and the inner Himalayan ranges of mountains. Climate change has affected every aspect of life.

“Earth needs a healing. We need to switch over to renewable energy. Policymakers need to prioritize climate. I will not be surprised if the mercury in Kashmir crosses 40 degree C. I will also not be surprised if there is snow in May. We are staring at a very tricky climatic situation,” said Faizan.