Mumbai: Netizens trolled actor Sara Ali Khan after Shubman Gill was dismissed by MS Dhoni, which supposedly led to the Gujarat Titans’ loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this controversy, Shubman Gill managed to achieve great success in the series, securing the Orange Cap for scoring an impressive 890 runs. He received several other awards as well. Nevertheless, netizens took to Twitter to troll Sara Ali Khan for her attendance at the crucial match.

This is not the first time that a leading lady has been targeted by netizens for attending matches and being the harbinger of bad luck. Actress Anushka Sharma too was targeted and trolled for her husband Virat Kohli’s bad performance in the past.

“Sara Ali Khan is that toxic ex who will always be happy when something bad happens to you,” a Twitter user said.

“She is more annoying than rain,” said another.