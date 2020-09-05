Intense shelling along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar: Pakistan engaged in intense shelling using small arms and mortars on Saturday on the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, spokesman of the Defence Ministry said, “At about 9.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors of Poonch district.

The LoC has been witnessing increasing skirmishes between the two nuclear-armed countries this year.

In over 2,730 skirmishes so far, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured on the Indian side.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly”.