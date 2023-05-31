Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has bought a lavish villa at Dubai’s prestigious Palm Jumeirah.

`Jannat’ is Located on Palm Jumeirah’s K frond is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s exquisite taste and opulent lifestyle.

But did you know that King Khan did not bring this property?

Yes, you read that correctly. It is worth noting that Jannat holds a special place in Shah Rukh Khan’s heart, as he himself has revealed in a viral video that it was gifted to him. In the old video clip that is resurfacing on Instagram, the Pathaan actor said, “I haven’t built. I have it as a gift. As a sweet gesture by Nakheel. That they have given to me”.

According to the latest reports, the villa is now worth Rs 100 crore. It is spread over a sprawling 14,000 sq ft plot. While the villa’s exterior is open to the public, the interiors are closely guarded and inaccessible to the general public. Jannat exudes an unparalleled sense of grandeur and sophistication within its walls. This luxurious home is the epitome of elegance and class, with six spacious bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, a private pool, and stunning views of the beach.

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s talented wife, has added a touch of personalization to Jannat’s interiors. Her impeccable design choices and attention to detail infuse warmth and beauty into every corner, resulting in a haven that perfectly captures the Khan family’s style and grace.

While the interiors of Jannat remain a mystery to most, one thing is certain this extraordinary gift from Nakheel is a true reflection of Shah Rukh Khan’s success in life, which continues to captivate the hearts of his fans around the world.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming films Dunki and Jawan. In addition, he would appear in Tiger 3 in a cameo role.