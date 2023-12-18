India’s Covid-19 active caseload on Monday rose to 1,828 while one death was recorded in Kerala, the state where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was detected recently, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of people who recovered from the infection increased to 4.46 crore (4,44,69,931). The national recovery rate was pegged at 98.81 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

So far, 5,33,317 people have died due to Covid-19 and the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

On Sunday, India logged 335 fresh Covid-19 infections and the number of active cases rose to 1,701, the Health Ministry said.

Five deaths were reported — four alone in Kerala and one in Uttar Pradesh, the Health Ministry data showed.

COVID SUB-VARIANT JN.1 IN KERALA

A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 has been detected in a 79-year-old woman from Kerala as part of an ongoing routine surveillance activity of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a senior official from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday (December 16).

The case was detected in an RT-PCR positive sample from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district of the southern state on December 8, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the ICMR, said.

The sample had tested RT-PCR positive on November 18, he added. The woman had mild symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has since recovered from Covid-19.

On Sunday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 that was detected in the state was not a cause for concern.

Speaking to the media about the new variant, George said the sub-variant was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore airport.

“There is no need for any concern. It’s a sub-variant. It was just found here. Months ago, this variant was detected in a few Indians who were screened at the Singapore airport. It’s just that Kerala has identified the variant here through genome sequencing. There is no need to worry. The situation is being closely monitored,” she said.



The state health minister, however, asked people to remain cautious and said those with comorbidities should be careful.

(with inputs from PTI)

