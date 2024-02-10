Indian Man Hits ₹33 Crore Jackpot with Children’s Birth Dates on Winning Ticket

Joyful celebrations erupted for Rajeev Arikkatt, an Indian immigrant residing in the UAE, after he won a staggering 15 million dirhams (approximately ₹ 33 crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw. This life-changing windfall came as a complete surprise, with Rajeev receiving the winning ticket, number 037130, as a freebie during raffle draw number 260, according to Khaleej Times.

Rajeev, who has been participating in the Big Ticket draws for the past three years, currently works at an architectural firm in Al Ain. He shares his home with his wife and their two young children, aged five and eight. The winning ticket held special significance, featuring the birthdays of his beloved children.

Still reeling from the sudden stroke of luck, Rajeev has yet to finalize his plans for the massive windfall. However, in a heartwarming twist, he intends to share his good fortune by dividing the prize money equally with 19 others. This generous decision extends the joy of his win, transforming it into a shared celebration for a larger community.

“I have been residing in Al Ain for more than 10 years. I have been purchasing tickets for the past 3 years. This is the first time I have won a lottery. This time, me and my wife selected tickets with numbers 7 and 13, which are the birth dates of our children. Two months ago, I missed Dh1 million by a whisker with the same combination, but this time I was fortunate,” Rajeev told Khaleej Times about the ticket bought on January 11.

The 40-year-old man from Kerala had high hopes of winning, given that he possessed a total of six tickets for the draw. Surprisingly, it was the complimentary ticket that secured his victory.

“I got a special offer from Big Ticket, whereas I got four tickets for free when I purchased two. While I have always been hoping to win, this time the expectations were high with six tickets in the draw.”tRecollecting the moments when the show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him, he said, “I was speechless. I couldn’t describe the feelings in words. I recognised Richard’s voice, as I had been listening to it for years. I knew he called the winners, but I never imagined it was the first prize. It was a surprise. This is a life-changing moment, not just for me but for others in our group.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)