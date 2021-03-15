India vs England: Last 3 T20Is to be played behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases

The remaining T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Gujarat, news agency ANI quoted Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) as saying. “Due to rising COVID-19 cases, remaining T20 International Matches between India and England will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium (in file photo) in Ahmedabad. Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets.”

JUST IN: The remaining #INDvENG T20Is will be played behind closed doors due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/SCPnugci98 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 15, 2021

The matches will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.