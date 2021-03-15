Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
India vs England: Last 3 T20Is to be played behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases

The remaining T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Gujarat, news agency ANI quoted Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) as saying. “Due to rising COVID-19 cases, remaining T20 International Matches between India and England will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium (in file photo) in Ahmedabad. Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets.”

The matches will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

