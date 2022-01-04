While absolutely free movement across borders might take a while, there is some respite with India entering into air bubbles with certain select countries. The latest arrangement is between India and Saudi Arabia, with the first set of flights taking off this new year.

Saudi Arabia and India have recently entered an air bubble permitting safe and free movement of people between the two countries. With this agreement, airlines from both countries can carry people to and fro. Direct flights as a part of the arrangement began on January 1, 2022.

Saudi Arabia is the 36th country that India has entered into an air bubble with. The recent additions to such an arrangement also include Kazakhstan as well as Australia. After careful consideration, the decision came early December last year. Additionally, travellers with a visa for Saudi Arabia from Nepal and Bhutan can also enter the bubble.

However, it is mandatory for travellers arriving in India to upload a self declaration as well as negative test report within 72 hours before their departure, regardless of their vaccination status.

In order to minimise the risk posed by the virus carried on by way of air travel, various countries across the globe have entered into mutual, consenting agreements permitting free movement of people across borders.