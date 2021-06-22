India reports 42,640 new Covid cases, 1,167 deaths

India reported on Tuesday 42,640 new Covid infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The total Covid caseload now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 3,89,302, the data showed. India’s coronavirus-related deaths rose by 1,167 overnight.

The Health Ministry said record 8 million doses of Covid vaccines were administered on Day one of implementation of ‘Revised Guidelines for Covid Vaccination’ on Monday.

Kerala reported 7,499 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (6,270), Tamil Nadu (7,427), Andhra Pradesh (2,620), Karnataka (4,867), Delhi (89) and West Bengal (2,184).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,972,781), Karnataka (2,806,453), Kerala (2,809,394), Tamil Nadu (2,422,497), and Andhra Pradesh (1,850,563).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 179,534,431 confirmed cases and 3,888,355 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,419,838, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.