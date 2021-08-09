India records 35,499 new Covid-19 cases, 447 deaths in a day

India on Monday reported 35,499 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) over the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union health ministry at 8am. The number is slightly lower than yesterday’s 39,070 cases.

After Monday’s fresh cases, the overall tally has reached 31,969,954. The death toll saw a rise of 447 fatalities and now stands at 428,309 , according to the ministry’s data.

The number of active cases declined to 402,188, according to the health ministry. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.40 per cent.

As many as 1,371,871 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 481,767,232.