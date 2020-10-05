India prepared for any conflict, including two-front war: Air Chief Marshal

by Agencies

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said that India was prepared for any conflict, including for a two-front war, adding that the country was very well positioned on border standoff with China.

He said: “Be rest assured that we are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency.”

Bhadauria said: We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part.”

He said the Indian Air Force was transforming at a rapid pace.

“Matrix of threat facing country is complex”, he said, adding that: “Emerging threats mandate us to have robust capabilities of the IAF.”

