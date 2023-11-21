Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha delivered a speech at the EEPC India National Export Awards event, congratulating the winners for their accomplishments in the fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21. He expressed optimism that their successes would serve as a source of ongoing inspiration for consistent excellence in exporting engineering goods. He underscored India’s position as a global beacon of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, contributing significantly to both worldwide expansion and domestic economic advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

LG Sinha highlighted the substantial role played by engineering goods, noting a growth of 7.2% compared to the previous year. He commended the unwavering dedication of dynamic entrepreneurs and EEPC India in fostering the Make in India initiative and establishing India’s capabilities on a global scale.

Emphasizing an inclusive approach, LG Sinha envisioned prosperity through the adoption of new technologies and innovations. He stressed their potential to enhance efficiency, productivity, and concentrate on achieving fair and sustainable growth for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). He expressed confidence in the engineering sector’s capacity to transform India’s aspirations into tangible realities.