Saturday, January 15, 2022
Kashmir
Kashmir News
In Pics: COVID 19 Weekend LOCKDOWN—Police vehicles were seen announcing the weekend lockdown in Srinagar on Saturday in view of surge in Covid cases in Kashmir.
by
Monitor News Desk
Jan. 15, 2022 Updated 12:24 pm. IST
Photos KM/ @UmarGanie1
COVID-19
kashmir
