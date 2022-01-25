What is Graupel?

Graupel (a type of precipitation) forms as snow high up in the clouds falls into a layer of supercooled water droplets. These water droplets exist in liquid form even though the air around them is below freezing.

When those droplets make contact with the snowflake, they immediately freeze. This forms a coating around the snowflake, resulting in the white pellets that resemble small hail.

These can even fall at a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius (at the surface).

Weather conditions during the next 24hrs are quite right for Graupel to occur.

So don’t be surprised if it occurs in your area.

( Kashmir Weather)