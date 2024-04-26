DLSA assess functioning of OSC Bemina, DHEW Mission Shakti

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority and as per the plan of action for the month of April 2024, visited One Stop Centre (OSC) Bemina and District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Mission Shakti Srinagar, today under the guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman (PDJ) DLSA Srinagar.

Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi, Secretary DLSA Srinagar along with Mukhtar Ahmed, District Social Welfare Srinagar, visited One Stop Centre (OSC) Bemina and District Hub for Empowerment of Women Mission Shakti Srinagar to assess the functioning and effectiveness of these facilities.

During the inspection, Adv. Asiya Farooq, Incharge OSC, Ruqaya, District Mission Coordinator of District Hub for Empowerment of Women Mission Shakti Srinagar, Adv. Zainab Amin Para Legal Lawyer, Rubina Shafi and Sabira Bashir, Case workers, Sehar Qureshi, counselor and other staff of OSC and other staff were present.

During the inspection, the team reviewed the functioning of the One Stop Centre and District Hub for Empowerment of Women Mission Shakti Srinagar. It also assessed the facilities and services provided by them and ensured compliance with legal provisions and standards and identified areas for improvement.

During the inspection, it was revealed that from December 2022 to April 2024, the OSC and DHEW have provided various services and facilities to 324 women who have been Survivors of violence in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar. These services include counseling, legal aid, medical assistance, Self help, etc.

In addition, to this the availability of the National Helpline number 181 for women, which provides 24/7 support to women in distress and NALSA Helpline number 15100, which also offers assistance to women in need.

The inspection highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to combat violence against women and the need to create a safe and supportive environment for them to access justice and rehabilitation.