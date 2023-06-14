Srinagar: In an effort to gain insights into the behavioral ecology of the Himalayan Marmot and its response to climate change, scientists have put a GPS collar on one of these squirrel species in the Ladakh region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Himalayan marmot (Marmota himalayana), is a ground squirrel that thrives in cold desert habitats, found mainly between 3,500–5,200 meters above the timberline. Due to its burrowing activities, it is considered an ecosystem engineer, significantly influencing soil fertility and plant diversity within mountain ecosystems.

In a first, Himalayan Marmot radio-collared in Ladakh 3

Moreover, it serves as a crucial component of the diet for certain globally endangered carnivores such as the snow leopard in the Trans-Himalayan region.

It has a large range that extends over a vast area in the mountains of southern Asia, the Tibetan Plateau, Sikkim, and Bhutan. In India, the species occurs in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. It is IUCN Red Listed as “Least Concern” because of its wide range and possibly large population.

Niaz Khan, a Ladakahi researcher at the Wildlife Institute of India told The Kashmir Monitor that “the species is under great threat due to increasing habitat disturbance, human activities and change in environmental conditions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To delve into the behavioral patterns of the species and analyze the influence of changing temperatures, a Himalayan Marmot in the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary has been equipped with a collar containing GPS technology. This endeavor is spearheaded by the Wildlife Institute of India with the help of the Department of Wildlife Protection, Ladakh.

“Introducing Igoo, the first Himalayan Marmot GPS collared in #Ladakh. Data from Igoo will help us understand the movement ecology of the species with changing climate and anthropogenic pressures,” the Wildlife Institute of India wrote on their official Twitter handle.

A senior wildlife official at Ladakh noted that the radio collar on Igoo will provide important information into the fine-scale movement of the squirrel species. Additionally, it will enable a deeper understanding of climate change by monitoring temperature data from Igoo’s burrow as well as the surrounding environment whenever Igoo ventures out.

“The data collected will play a pivotal role in the conservation efforts dedicated to safeguarding this vital species,” he said.