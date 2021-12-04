SRINAGAR: To make daily transactions of its customers more secure and easier, J&K Bank Saturday launched its revised and refurbished Mobile Banking App – mPay Delight – for the Public.

CMD, R K Chhibber unveiled the app in presence of Executive President Sunil Gupta, Presidents, and Vice Presidents besides other senior Bank officials here at the Bank’s corporate headquarters. All the Zonal Heads along with other officials also joined the launching ceremony through video-conferencing mode.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said, “Through its timely and efficient application in banking, technology has not only revolutionized the customer-experience by making it truly personalized but has democratized the entire financial landscape by empowering people irrespective of their status and location. And success in today’s business largely revolves around the effective use of technology platforms”

“Today I feel really delighted to launch ‘J&K Bank mPay Delight’ officially – markedly an improved version of ‘J&K Bank mPay’. I believe it will delight our customers and make their daily banking transactions safer and easier while providing them a range of services like payment of utility bills & donations , service requests and other important accounts related information”, he added.

While appreciating the entire IT team along with other verticals involved in the successful development and launch of Bank’s mPay Delight, CMD urged upon the participants to keep excelling in every sphere to sustain the competitive edge of the Bank across all domains, especially in core operational geographies. “Mobile banking is one of the important competitive planks which adds immense value to the highly personalized products and services of the banks, therefore, we must keep improving our products and services”, the CMD said.

On the occasion, Executive President Sunil Gupta informed the participants that J&K Bank has been adjudged as runner-up in ‘Process Innovation’ category of Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2021 held recently, adding that the Bank was making big strides digitally and had already scaled up its operations in terms of transactions.

Earlier, after introductory remarks by the President IT Narjay Gupta a detailed presentation on the features and future enhancements of mPay Delight was made on the occasion by the IT department.

Notably, available on Google Play Store & Apple store, J&K Bank mPay Delight app has been made more user friendly, vibrant and easier to use with biometric fingerprint authentication for faster and more secure Logins.

Pertinently, since the App’s soft launch in July this year, 8.2 Lac Customers have been on-boarded and currently 10 to 15 thousand new customers are registering daily on the new platform. Extensively tested in Real and Live environment for real world scenarios, around 1.76 Crore Financial and 12 Crore Non-Financial transactions have been successfully processed till date on the New platform.

The Bank’s digital transactions have seen steep rise of late and around 3 Lac Financial and 20 Lac Non-Financial transactions are successfully processed on daily basis. In place to mention, various features available on mPay Delight include Account Details (Deposit and Advances), Fund Transfer, Bill Payments & Donations, Deposit Details, Credit Card Module, App Settings, Service Requests, Positive Pay System and Bharat Bill Pay that gives our customers the power to make payments for wider range of utilities like LPG, electricity, insurance, tax, FasTag, hospitals, clubs and associations and much more across the country.