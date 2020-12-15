Husband jailed under ‘anti-conversion law’, pregnant wife sent to in-laws’ house after Court order

Ten days after a 22-year-old pregnant woman was sent to a shelter home and her husband and brother-in-law arrested, allegedly after Bajrang Dal workers complained to the police saying their marriage was a case of ‘love-jihad’, the CJM Court in Mordabaad city of Uttar Pradesh ordered for her to be sent back to her in-laws house.

Police had arrested the man she was with under the anti-conversion law passed last month.

But the woman, Pinki, told court on Monday that she was an adult and had married rashid, a Muslim, as per her own wish, after which the court directed that she be sent to her in-laws place. The court pulled up the cops for sending the woman to Nari Niketan and arresting her husband.

The Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission, Dr. Vishesh Gupta, gave this information over the phone. Earlier, Pinki was shifted the District Women’s Hospital from the shelter home after she complained of abdominal stomach.

On December 6, Pinki and Rashid were going to get their marriage registered when she was handed over to the police of Kanth police station by Bajrang Dal activists. The police sent the woman to Nari Niketan and her husband and brother-in-law to jail on charges of forced conversion. At the time, the woman had said she was 22-years-old and claimed that she was married five months ago out of her own will. But the police registered the case, saying Pinki had no proof of her marriage, and that they were acting on a complaint by her mother.

Since then the woman had been living at Nari Niketan and her husband Rashid and brother-in-law were in jail.

Earlier there were rumour of the woman having suffered a miscarriage but Dr Gupta dismissed the reports and said she was currently under treatment.