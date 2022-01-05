Srinagar: Winter temperatures come as a roadblock to people with health ailments in Kashmir.

The intense cold of Chillai-Kalan can aggravate the health conditions of those with weak immunity, joint pain and asthma, hypertension, and heart-related ailments.

Impact of cold weather on high blood pressure levels

Cold weather narrows the blood vessels and arteries. Due to this more force is needed to transport the blood to different parts of the body. As a result, the blood pressure increases.

The blood pressure may also be affected due to abrupt changes in the weather like humidity, atmospheric pressure, cloud cover, or wind. The weather-related variation in blood pressure is more common in people above 65 years.

Besides, winter weight gain and lack of physical activity may also contribute to a spike in the blood pressure level. During winters if you notice any change in the blood pressure level, contact your doctor immediately. Here are some other ways to bring your blood pressure back to normal.

Dress in layers

Instead of wearing a single thick jacket try to dress in layers. Dressing up in layers traps the heat and makes you feel warmer. When you wear one thick jacket, the body loses heat easily, making you feel colder and increasing your blood pressure level. Also, try to keep your skin least exposed during cold days. It can also help to prevent skin dryness.

Eat seasonal fruits and veggies

Your diet plays a crucial role in managing your blood pressure level. Eating healthy and nutritious food keeps the symptoms of your blood pressure in control. If you are already suffering from the problem of high blood pressure, eat more vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy products, and moderate amounts of lean meats, fish, and whole grains.

Exercise in moderate amount

For those dealing with the issue of high blood pressure, it is recommended to exercise in moderate amounts. Putting too much strain on your body may exert the body more than necessary and can increase your problems for no reason.