Srinagar: For a change, special Ramzan transmissions are getting a social media makeover.

Gone are the days when people used to glue to the radio sets to listen to Ramzan transmission. Now YouTubers and Vloggers are giving it a new twist.

From Ramadan cuisines to busy nightlife and from Iftaar gatherings to street foods, social media influencers are showcasing Kashmir in a new avatar.

Take the instance of Red FM’s new segment on “Jashn-e-Ramadan”. RJ travels to downtown Srinagar to showcase the special Ramadan street food and festivity.

From special tandoori rotis to matka ice cream, the radio channel uploaded a series of videos on Ramadan cuisines on the YouTube channel.

The video has notched more than 12500 views on YouTube and is also trending on other social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

Ashif Shafi, a Youtuber in his Ramadan special videos has filmed the Ramadan celebration by the Pashtun family in south Kashmir.

In the video which has more than 17000 views, the womenfolk can be seen making rotis using community tandoor. Later men could be seen distributing rotis among the namzis in the mosque at iftar.

Likewise, Idrees Mir, a noted vlogger from Baramulla uploaded a video on iftaar preparations in Kashmir households. In the video, he showed how families in the valley prepare cuisines throughout the day for iftar. He focused on preparing Babribyol (basil seeds) sharbat, pakoras, and fruit chaat.

Many vloggers spent the entire day with families to show the festivities and gourmet. These vloggers filmed different facets starting from Sehri to Iftar.