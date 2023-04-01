Srinagar: Giving generously and regularly, and offering aid to those less fortunate – both within and outside the community – is part of the essence of Islam. During Ramadan, this essence is alive more than ever. To celebrate the spirit of giving, the bookstores in Kashmir have come up with free book giveaways in this holy month.

Take the example of the valley’s largest online book store—Lalchowk. It aims to enhance the spiritual health of the netizens by giving away books that talk about Quranic teachings. Further, by participating in their giveaway, the winner will get a gift worth 2000 rupees.

We are back with our Ramadan Giveaway. This time much more easy to win. Just Follow @lalchowkonline on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram profiles (we will check 😉) and like, tag your friends on this post to be able to win the giveaway. #Lalchowk #Kashmir #giveaway #ramadan pic.twitter.com/3b1M3vbLcT — Lalchowk (@lalchowkonline) March 26, 2023

Encouraging such initiatives, one Twitter user, Umar Mir said such giveaways offer a good opportunity to spend some of your downtime reading, especially the best Ramadan books. “This eventually helps in personal reflection and spiritual growth,” he wrote.

Similarly, Kashmir’s oldest bookstore at Lalchowk, Bestsellers is also gearing up for the Ramadan book giveaway.

Saniyasnain Chiloo, owner of the Bestsellers told The Kashmir Monitor that to honor this month, he will soon kickstart his book giveaway initiative. “There are many books that feature fundamental attributes of Ramadan including generosity, hospitality, praying together, etc. I will soon upload some book covers online. Depending upon the feedback of the readers, I will select the most voted books for the giveaway,” he said.

Chiloo said these books will satiate your hunger for knowledge, feed your reading appetite and leave you rejuvenated. “These books about or related to Ramadan offer a little something for everyone,” he said.