Jammu: In a heartwrenching incident, a body of a newborn baby was found outside the gate of GMC Rajouri on Monday.

Tragically, the burnt body of the baby, suspected to be day or two old, was found in the garbage, the news agency GNS reported quoting official sources.

The incident came to light when some passersby noticed the body in the garbage and informed the police.

A police officer confirmed the recovery of the body and said that a case has been registered and further investigations were taken up. (GNS)