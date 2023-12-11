Srinagar: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, presiding over the Supreme Court, advocated for the prompt reinstatement of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the verdict announcement, Justice Kaul mentioned, “I’ve presented the historical context. My conclusions align mostly the same, except for one aspect concerning the Prem Nath Kaul case, where I’ve taken a different approach.” The Chief Justice, concurring, directed, “We instruct the Election Commission of India to organize J&K assembly elections by September 30. Restoration of statehood should occur promptly.”

The Solicitor General (SG) emphasized the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, excluding the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh. This specific matter remains unresolved and subject to future discussions.

