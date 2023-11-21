Srinagar : HK Hyundai, authorized dealer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, is thrilled to host the eagerly awaited ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’ This exclusive event is set to unfold at all the workshops of HK Hyundai from November 20 to 29. With a commitment to excellence, HK Hyundai invited its customers to experience unparalleled care for their vehicles and take advantage of exclusive offers during this special event.

The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic aims to make Hyundai ownership experience even more enjoyable by offering a range of services and discounts tailored to keep customer’s vehicle in top-notch condition.

The certified technicians will conduct a comprehensive 70- point check-up to ensure that customer’s Hyundai is operating at peak performance. The customers will also get attractive discount on maintenance, 15 per cent off on labour for 3- 5 years old cars, 20 per cent off on labour for cars over 5 years old, 15 per cent off on wheel alignment and balancing, 10 per cent off on parts, etc.

Customers may also give their car the care it deserves with a 20 per cent discount on beautification and dry wash services. Apart from this there will be attractive gifts.

Umar Yaqoob Mir, Managing Director of HK Hyundai – Urged the customers to take advantage of the exclusive offers designed to enhance Hyundai ownership experience. Terms and conditions apply. For appointments, customers may visit our dealership located at National Highway Athwajan Bypass Srinagar or call on +91-8899209777.