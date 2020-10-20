High-level committee to work out roadmap, schedule for DDC election

Srinagar: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday constituted a high- level panel to draw roadmap and detailed schedule for holding district development council polls in the Union Territory,

According to an order issued by General Administration Department, the panel headed by Principal Secretary Home shall comprise of Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police ( CID), administrative secretary Rural Development and Panchayat, Divisional Commissioners, representative of Transport department and any other member co-opted by the panel.

The panel shall draw its roadmap on the basis of two divisional level committee and taking into consideration various requirements including security, logistics, personnel, equipment etc

It is worthwhile to mention here that Central government has amended Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act-1989 for establishing elected district development council in J&K—(KNO)