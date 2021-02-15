Here are the new COVID SOPs for offices

The Union health ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in offices.

As the Union Health Ministry statement, offices in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

It added the generic preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of infection with Covid-19.

These measures include maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet in common places, use of face covers or masks at all times and practising frequent hand washing.

Check out the guidelines: