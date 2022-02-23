SRINAGAR: Kashmir has been draped white after fresh snowfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Light to moderate snowfall started in many parts of Kashmir on Tuesday evening. A thick carpet of snow has enveloped Kashmir.

Srinagar-Jammu highway has been shut for traffic after snowfall triggered fresh shooting stones. Flight operation at Srinagar International Airport has been suspended due to poor visibility.

Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 13 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 14 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 15 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 16 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 17 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 18 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 19 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 20 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 21 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 22 Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway shut, air traffic hit, exams deferred 23

Director, disaster management department, Aamir Ali said it is raining heavily on the national highway 44 from Udhampur to Banihal. “Shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh, Maroge and Panthyal, have halted the traffic. Navyuga Qazigund has been closed due to snow on the Qazigund side. Around 300 Kashmir-bound trucks are stranded at Banihal.

No fresh traffic is being allowed from either side,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir said visibility at the airport has reduced to 500 meters and snowfall is expected to continue till 9.30 am. “All flights have been delayed,” he said.

Srinagar has recorded five inches of snow till Wednesday morning. “Handwara has recorded 2 inches of snow, Pattan 2-3 inches, Mamar Kangan 5 inches, Anantnag Town 7 inches, Baramulla 1 inch, Heff Shopian 1 foot, Machil 2 feet, Qazigund 13-14 inches, Tangmarg 1 foot, Awantipora 7-8 inches, Kulgam 7-8 inches and Gulmarg 15 inches,” he said

Kashmir University has postponed all undergraduate, post-graduate, and professional exams scheduled for today in view of the inclement weather conditions. Fresh dates will be notified separately

Aamir said machines have been deployed since morning to clear the snow from the roads in Srinagar and other areas.

Meteorological Center Srinagar said light to moderate rain/snow will mainly occur over higher reaches during February 23 and 23.

“Main activity will be on Feb 22 night and Feb 23. Jammu-Srinagar highway may be affected,” MeT said

The weatherman said post-February 23, there is no forecast of any major rain for the next 10 days.