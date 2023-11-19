Australia are world champions!!! For a record-extending sixth time! Australia played like a champions against the Rohit Sharma-led India and deservedly won the title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Coming into the match, India were clearly the favourites, being the only undefeated team in the tournament.

However, Australia showed once again why they have the most number of World Cup titles as they saved the best for the last.

Batting first, the famed Indian cricket team batting line-up failed to fire and set a below-par 241-run target for Australia. For India, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored half-centuries while Rohit Sharma slammed 47 off 31 balls. In reply, Australia reached the target in just 43 overs with Travis Head top-scoring with a 120-ball 147