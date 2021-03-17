Have to stop second wave of COVID-19: PM Modi to CMs

Speaking at the interaction with Chief Ministers. https://t.co/s0c7OSK8zK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021

New Delhi: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said most of the COVID-affected countries in the world had to face several waves of coronavirus, and India too cases have suddenly started increasing in some states.

The CM also expressed concern over the rising number of cases in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh saying the test positivity rate in these two states is very high and the number of cases also increasing.

“We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi in his video conference with the CMs further said that such an increase is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were kind of safe-zones.

“70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent in last few weeks. If we don’t stop it here, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up,” he added.

The PM also expressed concern over low testing in some areas only.

“Why is there less vaccination in these areas? I think it’s a time of test for good governance. Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence,” he said.

PM Modi’s last interaction with CMs was in January 2021, just before the vaccines were rolled out. At that time, he had announced that the Centre will bear all expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers during the first round of inoculation.

He had also suggested that public representatives, such as politicians, should not partake in the initial exercise.

“It has now become necessary for us to become pro-active. The option of making micro-containment zones wherever necessary, we should not bring leniency,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“We don’t have to bring the public into panic mode. We don’t have to bring a situation where there is an atmosphere of fear. We have to free the people off difficulties by taking some precautions and initiatives,” he said.

The vaccination drive has now shifted gears and currently covers people who are above 60 years of age, and those aged above 45 years with comorbidities.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that inappropriate behavior towards the Covid-19 protocols is the reason behind this sudden spike in coronavirus cases.