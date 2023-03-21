Google has come up with a special doodle on the festive occasion of Nowruz being celebrated today.

“As winter fades, and the northern hemisphere begins to thaw, it’s time to celebrate Nowruz. Today’s Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth. Today’s Doodle artwork represents this theme with Spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids,” Google said in a post.

“Did you know the United Nations recognizes Nowruz as an international holiday? That’s because families celebrate this joyful festival across the Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia,” it added.

In many cultures, Nowruz also marks the beginning of a new year — a time to reflect on the past, set intentions for the future, and strengthen relationships with loved ones. Some common traditions include: Decorating eggs to honor new life, tidying up your home to prepare for a fresh start, and feasting on spring vegetables and herbs.