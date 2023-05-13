Srinagar : The pilgrims for the Hajj-2023 from Jammu & Kashmir would start leaving for Saudi Arabia from the first week of June, 2023.

Pertinently, around 10, 000 people from Jammu and Kashmir are going to perform the pilgrimage of Hajj this year, as per the draw of lots held in the month of March, 2023.

Executive Officer J&K Haj Committee, Abdul Salam Mir said that the exact dates have not been finalized yet. “But, the Haj pilgrims will start leaving for Saudi Arabia from the first week of June,” he said.

He said that the exact dates will be announced soon.

Earlier, Mir had told that a total of 14271 applications had been received for Hajj-2023.

“For the first time, women without Mahram have been allowed to go for the pilgrimage. 132 female applicants without Mahram have been selected this year. 1320 people who are above 70 years of age have also been selected under Reserved Category,” Mir had said.

It is worth to mention here that the Saudi Arabia government had barred the intending pilgrims above 70 years of age in view of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

However, the Saudi government recently announced that pilgrims above 70 years of age will be given priority and for the first time the Saudi government also allowed female pilgrims without mahram to perform the holy pilgrimage of Haj.