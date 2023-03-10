Two deaths have been reported in India due to H3N2 influenza, according to sources. The first death was reported from the state of Karnataka, while the second death was reported from Haryana.

The H3N2 influenza virus is one of the many strains of the influenza virus that can cause illness in humans.

According to sources, India has reported a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza so far. In addition to H3N2, eight cases of H1N1 influenza have also been reported in the country.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don’ts for people to follow and protect themselves from contracting the virus.