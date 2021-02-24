Gunfight on in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara: Police

Srinagar: Security officials Wednesday clarified that no militant has been killed in Shalgul area of Bijbehera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag adding that the firing has stopped and searches are on.

“No militant has been killed in Shalgul area of Bijbehara so far. Firing has stopped and searches are being conducted in the woods,” a senior security said.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone police tweeted that four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter at Shalgul, Bijbehara, however, police later deleted the tweet.