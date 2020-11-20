Gulmarg shivers at minus 7 degrees; ski resort covered in snow

World famous ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg was witnessed covered in snow as the region recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius on Friday. This comes at a time when the resort is welcoming sports lovers. Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast another spell of rain or snowfall in the coming days.

While Gulmarg was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Srinagar recorded 1 degree and Pahalgam minus 2.4 degrees minimum temperature.

In Jammu division, Jammu city recorded 9.2 degrees, Bannihal 0.4 degree, Batote 2.9 degrees, Katra 8.4 degrees, and Bhaderwah 1.4 degrees as the day’s minimum temperature.

With its lofty snow slopes comparable to those in Switzerland and elsewhere in the world, Gulmarg is the ultimate destination for winter sports lovers.

The cable car project known as Gulmarg Gandola carries skiers to the Afarwat heights at 4,390 metres above the sea level, from where they ski down to the bowl-shaped meadow.

To add to the snowy grandeur of Gulmarg, more rain and snow has been forecast in the coming days in Kashmir.