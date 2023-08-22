SRINAGAR: The police have apprehended three thieves after recovering stolen cash and jewellery from their posession.

All the arrested persons are from Drubal Bemina area of the city.

“During investigation of FIR No 83/2023 of Bemina PS, 3 thieves arrested namely 1) Ghulam Wani @ Gul don, 2) Muntazir Ali Rashi & 3) Irfan hussain Rather all from Durbal Bemina. Jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, Rs 5 lakh in cash etc. recovered on the instance of these accused,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.