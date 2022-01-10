Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started administering the booster dose of the Covid vaccine to the eligible population (healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities).

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather while talking to media persons after inaugurating booster vaccination drive at PHC Jawahar Nagar, said that on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, vaccination drive for all health care workers, front line workers and people of age above 60 with co-morbidities has been started.

He said that all necessary arrangements have been made for walk-in and registered eligible population and urged the health care workers to protect themselves first.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

If our healthcare care workers will remain safe then we can keep public safe and all eligible population must come forward and get booster doses, he said.

He said that infection rate has increased in the past few days and there is need to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour in letter and spirit.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

He said that there is no shortage of vaccination and people must come forward at an earliest and get vaccinated.

He said that credit must be to given media as well for helping in clearing myths and rumours and now whole population even children were seen enthusiastic in taking the vaccination.

He said that the government is working to complete vaccination of eligible population as soon as possible and arrangements have been made at every hospital across J&K so that eligible population can get vaccinated at an earliest—(KNO)