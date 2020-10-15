Govt orders new transfer policy for employees

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered a new transfer policy for the government employees working in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and said that transfer shall be ordered in April every excluding the teaching staff and transfers to Ladakh UT.

In a order, government also said that the transfer of teaching staff will be considered at the close of the academic session and the transfer must be avoided during the academic session.

The order states that the transfer policy for government employees notified vide government order No. 861-GAD of 2010 dated 28.07.2010, provides amongst other things, the calendar for transfers to be effected in the financial year.

“Transfers shall ordinarily be ordered in the first month or the financial year in April every year excluding the transfer of the teaching staff and transfers to Ladakh region,” the order states. It states that the transfers of teaching staff shall be considered at the close of the academic session and must be avoided during the academic session.

“The calendar is mandatorily to be followed while effecting the transfers of government employees. The notification of the calendar has been made with the intent of ensuring that the transfers are limited to a particular period of the financial year so that minimum dislocations occur during the financial year which would ensure better outcomes in the implementation of various government schemes and policies.”

The order states that it has been observed that the practice of effecting transfers throughout the year is adversely affecting the implementation of schemes and policies of the government.

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the transfers from now onwards shall strictly be made only within the period notified in the calendar appearing in Para-B of the Transfer policy.”

It further states that any transfer which is required to be effected on administrative grounds beyond the notified calendar shall be effected only with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor—(KNO)