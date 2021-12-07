Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman has finally broken silence about his daughters’ tryst with music.

Rahman’s daughters, Raheema and Khatija, are also musicians. Khatija Rahman’s soulful performance at Dubai Expo broke the internet. Khatija’s latest song Rock A Bye Baby from `Mimi’ won millions of hearts.

Khatija and her sister performed along with their father during the U2 concert in Mumbai in 2019 and also enjoy a huge fan following on social media.

“They (Raheema and Khatija) have the toughest mindsets. Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough…all these things come to their mind. So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality…God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them,” Rahman told a news agency

Not only his daughters but AR Rahman has also been guiding many other young talents for a while now – especially through his institution KM Music Conservatory and BAFTA Breakthrough India Initiative, which identifies, celebrates, and supports talents working in films, games, or TV.

According to AR Rahman, it’s his duty to give back something valuable to society. “It’s the natural human tendency…when you are growing up, you go to a well and you take water from it and when you actually become a grown-up, you realize that it’s your time to create a well so that the next generation can pick up water from there…through that you get more happiness. I always feel what you give is yours and what you take is not yours,” he said.

AR Rahman also talked about working with new talents. “When I was young I have worked with a lot of older people. I was 12-13 when I went to the studio for the first time and saw people beyond my 30s, 50s, 60s, and 70s…I was the youngest person and what I learned from them is commitment, professionalism, and art. Now, I am doing the reverse. Young people’s spark, enthusiasm, and energy motivate me. I am reliving the youth while working with young talent,” he said.