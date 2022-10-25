Srinagar, Oct 25: The department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar organised a guest lecture on ‘Geo-infornatics in healthcare management’.

The lecture was delivered by Humayun Rashid, scientist-F, department of ecology, environment and remote sensing, J&K government with discussion on health facility coverage, sites for new sites suggestions, use during COVID pandemic with daily maps and analysis, spatial data infrastructure, query builder functionality- decision support system.



The lecture was part of a series of guest lectures organised under the aegis of J&K Chapters of IAPSM and IPHA.

Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and HOD Community Medicine on the occasion said such efforts of department of Community Medicine in conducting guest lectures involving allied departments helps in improving comprehensibility and application in health care for better management.