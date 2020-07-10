by IANS < 1 min read

Global COVID-19 cases top 12.2mn: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 12.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 554,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 12,232,211, while the fatalities rose to 554,291, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

 

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,112,252 and 133,228, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,755,779 infections and 69,184 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (767,296), and is followed by Russia (706,240), Peru (316,448), Chile (306,216), the UK (289,154), Mexico (282,283), Spain (253,056), Iran (250,458), Italy (242,363), Pakistan (240,848), South Africa (238,339), Saudi Arabia (223,327), Turkey (209,962), France (207,356), Germany (199,001), Bangladesh (175,494), Colombia (128,638), Canada (108,656) and Qatar (102,110), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,687), Italy (34,926), Mexico (33,526), France (29,982), Spain (28,401), India (21,129), Iran (12,305), Peru (11,314) and Russia (10,826).

