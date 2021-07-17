Girl missing, four others injured in yet another leopard attack in J&K

A teenage girl has gone missing while four other villagers were injured in an attack by a Leopard in village of Kotranka in Rajouri district on Saturday.

Quoting locals, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported the leopard attacked some farmers, who working in maize fields, leaving four of them injured.

They said that all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and were out of danger.

In another incident in the area, a teenage girl has reportedly gone missing and it is suspected that leopard picked up the girl.

Meanwhile, officials said that rescue operation was going on in the area. (KNO)