Jamtara: Police detained a teenager after her in-laws complained that she killed her 18-year-old husband during a fight over her wearing jeans.

Jamtara Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anand Jyoti Minz said her husband died on July 16, four days after falling on a pile of bamboo during the altercation.

She loved to wear jeans but her husband did not like that. The tribal couple quarrelled frequently over the issue since their marriage around four months ago.

After receiving the complaint, a police team reached Gopalpur village and detained a 17-year-old girl.

Preliminary investigation reveals that on July 12 the girl returned home from a fair donning a pair of jeans leading to a fresh quarrel with her husband.

During the ugly altercation, the couple came out of the house, and her husband, who was in an inebriated state, suffered injuries after falling on bushes and a pile of bamboo. However, they returned to their room after some time, Minz said.

His health condition deteriorated the next morning and his family members rushed him to a hospital in Jamtara town. Later doctors referred him to Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad. He succumbed on July 16.

“We went to the village to investigate the case. We interrogated local people about the incident,” the SDPO said.

Police team even searched for the knife allegedly used in the incident but did not find it so far. “We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report,” the officer said.

Police are investigating the case from all angles, he said.