GDC Ganderbal organises essay writing competition

GANDERBAL: Under the umbrella of Viksit Bharat Abhiyan@2047, Government Degree College, Ganderbal, organized an enlightening essay writing competition on, “the Present Scenario of Urdu language in Jammu & Kashmir”. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of the College, showcasing their passion and interest in the language.

Moominah Majid, a talented student from the 4th Semester, claimed the coveted first position in the competition. Her insightful essay shed light on the challenges and prospects of Urdu in the contemporary context of the region. Sameer Ahmad Khan and Nissara Rsheed secured the second and third positions, respectively, displaying their commendable understanding and passion for the Urdu language.

The evaluation of the essays was carried out by Dr. Jamsheeda, HoD Urdu along with Prof. Nusrat Nabi.

During the felicitation ceremony, Prof. Fouzia Fatima, the Principal of the college, emphasized the profound importance of Urdu language, not just as a linguistic entity but as a vital component of the rich cultural tapestry of Jammu & Kashmir. She underscored how Urdu serves as a bridge connecting communities and fostering harmony and unity among them. Such events, she noted, play a crucial role in raising awareness and appreciation for Urdu, thus contributing to its preservation and promotion. Preserving and promoting Urdu is not just a matter of linguistic importance but also a reflection of our commitment to inclusivity and diversity, the principal added. She said that Government Degree College Ganderbal is committed to continue such initiatives to celebrate and preserve the Urdu language, ensuring that it continues to thrive and flourish in the cultural landscape of Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, Dr. Jamsheeda Janhan-ara, Head of the Urdu Department provided an insightful overview of the current state of Urdu language in the region. She highlighted its historical significance and its role in shaping the cultural identity of Jammu & Kashmir. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of organizing competitions like these to encourage students to actively engage with Urdu language and literature, thus nurturing their linguistic and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, HoD Chemistry Department said that events like the essay writing competition serve as catalysts for dialogue and understanding, fostering a deeper appreciation for Urdu and its contribution to our collective identity. They encourage students to explore the language’s nuances, fostering a sense of pride and ownership among the younger generation.