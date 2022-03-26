AWANTIPORA, MARCH 26: Fourteen students from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) cracked GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering) 2022.

Those who qualified include Arif Ahmad, Saliq Bashir, Syed Roman Naqash, Uhozaifa Gani, Irfan Fayaz, Nadeem Ahmad Mir, Basit Farooq Malik, and others.

“The achievements of these Civil Engineering students are reflective of their hard work and the exemplary standards of academic teaching displayed by the departmental faculty. Significantly, the qualification percentage of IUST’s Civil Engineering is comparable with the topmost performing institutes in the region,” an IUST spokesman said.

Vice-ChancellorProf. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo complimented the students and their mentors for their efforts and consistency. He wished good luck to students for their future endeavors so that they would contribute towards the well-being of society.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Dean School of Engineering and Technology, Prof. A. H. Moon also congratulated the students and faculty of Civil Engineering.

Head, Civil Engineering Department, Dr. Shujaat Hussain felicitated all the students for their exemplary performances. He hoped that they will be role models for future generations and serve the society with utmost dedication and honesty.

It is noteworthy that every year number of students from the department qualify for the prestigious GATE examination. Presently a number of alumni are pursuing their post‐graduation and PhDs in leading IITs, IISC, and other nationally important institutes. Some are pursuing their degrees in top-ranking foreign Universities.