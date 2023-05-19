SRINAGAR: A world-class cultural bonanza is awaiting G20 delegates in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the countdown begins, the rehearsals for cultural programmes have intensified in Kashmir.

Sources said the culture and heritage of all regions will be showcased. “Let me assure you that it is going to be a world-class performance,” said an official associated with the programme.

Artists from Kashmir and Jammu will present their programmes before the delegates. For the last few weeks, the rehearsals are in full swing. The programme has been designed in such a manner that delegates will enjoy every bit of it. “Everything has been carefully drawn. There is no room for complacency. The programme has been tailor-made with finesse,” said another official.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) from May 22 to 24. The first Working Group meeting was held in February at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The second meeting was held from April 1 to 3 in Siliguri, West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, culture and heritage, arts, and crafts will be on full display during the summit. All the delegates will be presented with mementos consisting of shawls, art pieces, and dry fruit baskets. There will be a live demonstration of Kani shawls and carpet making. Sozni and paper mache artisans will also display their crafts during the summit.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It represents 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the G20 meeting will give a new height to J&K’s growth, boost the limitless potential of tourism, and enhance economic prosperity in all sections of society.

“Never before had infrastructure development taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past 4 years. We are marching forward with the common vision of peace, progress, and prosperity. Let us all re-dedicate ourselves to make this event a memorable one with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Sinha said addressing civil society groups.