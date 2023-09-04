SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 4: The Vice Chancellor (V.C) SKUAST-Kashmir, Professor Nazir Ahmed Ganaie today inaugurated a three-day National Conference on ‘Future of Agriculture and Agriculture for Future Indian Perspective’ here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conference has been organised by Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST- Kashmir in collaboration with Society for Plant Research (VEGETOS)

Directors, Deans Heads of Divisions/ Research Stations, University Scientists attended the inaugural function. About 200 delegates from across the country are participating in the three-day National Conference.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir in his address, emphasized the critical role of agriculture in shaping India’s future, highlighting the need for sustainable practices, technological advancements, and innovation to address the challenges of food security, climate change and rural development.

He said with a commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the conference promises to be a catalyst for transformative change in the agricultural sector, aligning with India’s vision for a prosperous and sustainable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir also expressed heartfelt appreciation for Dr. Baseerat Afroza, Organizing Secretary and head division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-K and her dedicated team for their exceptional efforts in orchestrating a highly successful National Conference to explore into the pressing theme of the conference, which is the need of the hour.

Earlier, Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir Dr. Tariq Hussain Masoodi presented a formal welcome address and emphasized on collective efforts towards envisioning the future of agriculture in India.

He stressed that we should not merely discuss abstract concepts but to formulate concrete strategies and solutions that will shape the future of our agricultural sector. In our discussions over the coming days, we should explore the complicated web of challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, he added.

Dr. S. K. Bhatnagar, Founder Chairman of Society for Plant Research (VEGETOS) highlighted the pivotal role that Vegetos Journal has played in disseminating cutting-edge research papers and fostering innovation within the agricultural community. Over the years, this esteemed publication has been instrumental in shaping the future of agriculture science, serving as inspiration for scholars and researchers dedicated to the betterment of agriculture practices.

The Society for Plant Research (VEGETOS) conferred awards upon eminent scientists who have made exceptional contributions in various fields of agriculture.

On this occasion, one book and one abstract book authored by division of vegetable science was released

Organizing Secretary and head division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-K presented the vote of thanks.