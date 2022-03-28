The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event, which was originally scheduled for the end of February or the beginning of March, was postponed due to the pandemic. The Oscars have been without a host for the past three years but were hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, as well as actress Regina Hall, this year.
Beyoncé kicked off the awards ceremony with a performance of her nominated song “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard,” which was also nominated. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro Latina and openly LGBT actor of color to win an Academy Award. For his touching performance as a delightfully profane but kind-hearted fisherman in “CODA,” Troy Kotsur earned an Oscar for best-supporting actor.
Winners Oscars 2022
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture
CODA
Best Director
Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
Best Actor
Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Best Documentary (Feature)
Summer Of Soul
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
The Queen of Basketball
Best Short Film (Animated)
The Windshield Wiper
Best Short Film (Live Action)
The Long Goodbye
Best Original Score
Dune
Best Original Song
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
Best Cinematography
Dune
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Best Production Design
Dune
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Sound
Dune
Best Film Editing
Dune
Best Visual Effects
Dune
