The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event, which was originally scheduled for the end of February or the beginning of March, was postponed due to the pandemic. The Oscars have been without a host for the past three years but were hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, as well as actress Regina Hall, this year.

Beyoncé kicked off the awards ceremony with a performance of her nominated song “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard,” which was also nominated. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro Latina and openly LGBT actor of color to win an Academy Award. For his touching performance as a delightfully profane but kind-hearted fisherman in “CODA,” Troy Kotsur earned an Oscar for best-supporting actor.

Winners Oscars 2022

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture

CODA

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Best Documentary (Feature)

Summer Of Soul

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

The Queen of Basketball

Best Short Film (Animated)

The Windshield Wiper

Best Short Film (Live Action)

The Long Goodbye

Best Original Score

Dune

Best Original Song

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

Best Cinematography

Dune

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Best Production Design

Dune

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Sound

Dune

Best Film Editing

Dune

Best Visual Effects

Dune

